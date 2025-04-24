American period horror drama Sinners is shining bright at the worldwide box office. Ryan Coogler’s directorial, starring Michael B Jordan in leading roles, is minting decent moolah in India. Check out the box office collections on day 6.

Concludes first week

Sinners was released in India on April 18, 2025. It made a decent opening in India, minting 60 lakhs net. Michael B Jordan’s film enjoyed a 33% jump in box office collections during the first weekend. The word-of-mouth is visibly improving as it added 53 lakhs more to the kitty on day 6, as per Sacnilk.

The 6-day total concludes at 3.85 crore net, which is around 4.54 crores in gross earnings.

Take a look at the daily box office breakdown of Sinners in India below:

Day 1: 60 lakhs

Day 2: 80 lakhs

Day 3: 85 lakhs

Day 4: 48 lakhs

Day 5: 59 lakhs

Day 6: 53 lakhs

Total: 3.85 crores

Sinners vs Top 10 Hollywood grossers of 2025 in India

Ryan Coogler’s directorial is currently the 7th highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2025. It has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Paddington in Peru, Flow and The Amateur.

The next target is Nosferatu (3.93 crores), which will be surpassed today. After that, Sinners will be competing against Snow White to enter the top 5.

Check out the top 10 Hollywood grossers of 2025 in India below:

Captain America: Brave New World: 12.46 crores A Minecraft Movie: 12.05 crores Mickey 17: 5.81 crores Sonic the Hedgehog 3: 5.58 crores Snow White: 4.22 crores Nosferatu: 3.93 crores Sinners: 3.85 crores The Amateur: 2.65 crores Flow: 2.24 crores Paddington in Peru: 1.95 crores

More about Sinners

Set in 1932 in the Mississippi Delta, Sinners features Michael B Jordan in dual roles. It also features Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and Delroy Lindo in supporting roles.

It has accumulated a whopping $79.9 million at the worldwide box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Avengers: Doomsday Box Office: Robert Downey Jr’s MCU Comeback Can Help This Magnum Opus To Create History, Outshining Endgame!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News