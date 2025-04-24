Marvel Studios is a game changer in the movie business. They redefined the superheroes, making them one of the highest-grossing films in history. The most prominent examples are their Avengers movies. Endgame, which turns six this year, is the second-highest-grossing film ever. It was at #1 at the time of its release until Cameron’s Avatar was re-released and pushed the 2019 MCU blockbuster to #2. Anyway, it registered several records and witnessed the overall and average growth of the Avengers; the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday has an upward chance of hitting this remarkable milestone globally and becoming the first film in history to achieve that. Scroll below for more.

The first Avengers movie was released in 2012, and it completely changed the future of the superhero genre. It redefined the genre and proved that crossover movies and cinematic universes could not only work but thrive. The interconnected storyline, the cameos, and everything brought in by Marvel Studios completely revolutionized the superhero genre. It became a global event, turning superhero cinema into a dominant force in modern pop culture.

2012’s The Avengers collected $1.5 billion worldwide, and in 2015, Age of Ultron was released, which earned slightly less than its predecessor. It collected $1.4 billion in its lifetime, with a drop of -7.6%. However, there was considerable growth in the following movies. 2018’s Infinity War collected $2.05 billion, witnessing an increase of 46.1% from Age of Ultron. 2019’s Avengers: Endgame collected $2.79 billion, an increase of 36.4% from Infinity War’s global haul. The average growth rate per movie is a solid +25%; however, the overall growth from 2012 to 2019 is approximately +84.19%. Therefore, despite a dip between 2012 and 2015, the franchise has witnessed a strong overall increase, and it might continue with Avengers: Doomsday as well.

Therefore, following this upward trend, Avengers: Doomsday has a chance of earning more than Endgame’s $2.79 billion, and if it lives up to its hype, it can also hit the $3 billion milestone.

Why do we think it can create cinematic history like its predecessor?

The fans will get an Avengers movie after around seven years, and many factors are building up the hype for its success. Doomsday will bring back everyone’s favorite Robert Downey Jr. Downey kickstarted the MCU with his Iron Man, and he is now returning as a villain, Doctor Doom. People are thrilled to see how his loved ones, who know him as Tony Stark, come to terms with this new identity. Although there has been no news of Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner returning, people have hopes for their cameos.

Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston’s reunion after years as Thor and Loki. They are also among the most loved MCU heroes. The appearances of X-Men, including James Marsden and Ian McKellen return. The buzz for this upcoming movie is already off the charts. Marvel announced the lead cast a few weeks ago. However, they also mentioned that there’s always room for more under Robert Downey Jr’s post. As speculations go, the heroes will fail to stop Doctor Doom’s scheme in Avengers: Doomsday. Another big battle is awaiting in Secret Wars, similar to what happened in Infinity War.

Therefore, the MCU movie has all the ingredients to aim for the $3 billion milestone. It is difficult as after 2019, the Marvel movies have failed to create the same magic except for a few movies. Interestingly, Deadpool & Wolverine and Spider-Man: No Way Home [in MCU-Sony shared universe] had the nostalgia factor. Deadpool 3 brought Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine and No Way Home brought together Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland, and the previous iconic villains. Hence, Doomsday also has the same nostalgia factor, and Robert Downey Jr is the main driving force that can help the film shatter several records at the box office.

Endgame was the fastest film to reach $1 billion globally in five days. It had the biggest domestic Thursday previews, with $60 million. The 2019 mega-blockbuster established several such records, and Avengers: Doomsday might shatter them.

Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Florence Pugh, Pedro Pascal, and Anthony Mackie starrer Avengers: Doomsday will be released in 2026.

