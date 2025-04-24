Box office records are like shifting sands, always moving, always reshaping cinema history. Every few decades, a film arrives that doesn’t just entertain but redefines what’s possible commercially. Whether through technological innovation, sweeping love stories, intergalactic battles, or groundbreaking effects, these films create cultural events that bring people to theatres in droves. Some dominate for years, others are surpassed swiftly, but all of them, at some point, claimed the same title: the highest-grossing movie of all time.

This title isn’t just about bragging rights, it’s a reflection of a film’s reach and the evolution of cinema itself. From hand-painted reels of the early 20th century to CGI spectacles of today, the list of box office kings tells a parallel story of filmmaking innovation and audience taste. And while the numbers keep climbing, only a rare few have worn the crown. Here’s a look at 11 films that, across more than a century of cinema, ruled the global box office at one point in time.

1. The Birth of a Nation (1915)

Though marred by controversy, D.W. Griffith’s The Birth of a Nation was cinema’s first true blockbuster. Grossing over $5 million during its original run, the film’s unprecedented success set a template for how large-scale filmmaking could dominate the market. Despite its problematic content, it cannot be ignored for its technical and commercial impact at the time.

2. Gone with the Wind (1939)

Victor Fleming’s adaptation of Margaret Mitchell’s novel swept audiences off their feet, eventually grossing $32 million. When adjusted for inflation, it remains the highest-grossing movie in cinematic history. Its combination of epic storytelling, romance, and historical drama made it a must-see spectacle for generations.

3. The Sound of Music (1965)

With Julie Andrews at its heart, The Sound of Music struck a chord globally. It overtook Gone with the Wind briefly in the 60s, earning $114 million. The movie’s mix of sweeping cinematography, unforgettable music, and uplifting narrative turned it into an international box office darling.

4. The Godfather (1972)

Francis Ford Coppola’s mafia masterpiece wasn’t just critically adored, it was also a commercial juggernaut. With earnings ranging from $127 million to $142 million during its initial and subsequent releases, it became a defining moment for serious adult-oriented drama at the box office.

5. Jaws (1975)

Steven Spielberg redefined moviegoing with Jaws, inventing the summer blockbuster as we know it. The film chomped up nearly $194 million, causing panic at beaches and queues around the block. It marked a turning point in marketing and wide release strategy for studios.

6. Star Wars (1977)

George Lucas gave birth to a new cinematic religion with Star Wars. Initially making $410 million and rising to $530 million after re-releases, it established a universe that would dominate pop culture and box office metrics for decades.

7. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Another Spielberg hit, E.T. captured hearts with its tender alien tale, and ticket sales to match, grossing between $619 million and $664 million. It held the box office crown throughout the 80s and remains one of the most beloved films ever made.

8. Jurassic Park (1993)

Dinosaurs roared back to life in Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, which brought in $912 million globally. With cutting-edge effects and a thrilling premise, it set a new standard for sci-fi blockbusters and left an indelible mark on pop culture. If not already, Spielberg again proved that both the producers and the fans can trust his vision blindly.

9. Titanic (1997)

James Cameron’s romantic epic aboard the doomed ship earned a staggering $1.84 billion. Titanic ruled not just for its technical brilliance but for its emotional storytelling, becoming a worldwide phenomenon and earning 11 Oscars. The movie also launched Leonardo DiCaprio into superstardom, with his great performance.

10. Avatar (2009)

Cameron returned with Avatar, a 3D visual spectacle that grossed $2.74 billion during its initial run. With re-releases, it reclaimed the title from Avengers: Endgame and stands at over $2.92 billion today. Its world-building and innovation left audiences awestruck.

11. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

The culmination of a decade-long saga, Avengers: Endgame became a cultural event. It briefly dethroned Avatar, earning $2.797 billion. Fans packed theatres to witness the epic finale, showcasing Marvel’s unmatched box office dominance in the modern age. However, the movie lost the record back to Avatar not much long after.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

