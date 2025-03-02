Oscars 2025: The 97th Academy Awards will be held in a few hours, and we are waiting with bated breath to see this year’s winners. We have already made our picks for the six main categories, but we will know the rest once the event occurs. But this article will reveal the movies with the most Oscars. Titanic and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King are among the top films, while Oppenheimer took home seven significant awards last year, but some movies have won more than that. Scroll below for more.
This year, Emilia Perez is leading with the most nominations, followed by The Brutalist and Wicked. Zoe Saldana’s movie has 13 nods, while the other two movies are tied with 10 nominations. This year, the list has a diverse mix of genres, with fresh talent meeting established actors, global and innovative storytelling, and bold and risk-taking choices.
According to reports, Walt Disney has the record for the most Academy Award wins by an individual, with 26 Oscars. The highest number of Oscar wins is held by three movies, Titanic, Ben Hur, and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, with 11 each. ABC30’s report reveals that there are more than 10,500 global film industry artists and leaders, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The members vote for the best picture and other categories by professionals in that field. For example, the directors vote for the directors or actors nominate actors, and so on.
Trending
Here are the top movies with the most Oscars:
Eleven Oscars
- Ben Hur – 12 Nominations
- Titanic – 14 Nominations
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King – 11 Nominations
Ten Oscars
- West Wide Story – 11 nominations
Nine Oscars
- Gigi – 9 Nominations
- The Last Emperor – 9 Nominations
- The English Patient – 12 Nominations
Eight Awards
- Gone With The Wind – 13 Nominations, along with one special Oscar and one Sci/Tech Award
- From Here to Eternity – 13 Nominations
- On the Waterfront – 12 Nominations
- My Fair Lady – 12 Nominations
- Cabaret – 10 Nominations
- Gandhi – 11 Nominations
- Amadeus – 11 Nominations
- Slumdog Millionaire – 10 Nominations
Seven Oscars
- Oppenheimer
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Gravity
- Shakespeare in Love
- Schindler’s List
- Dances with Wolves
- Out of Africa
- The Sting
- Patton
- Lawrence of Arabia
- The Bridge on the River Kwai
- The Best Years of Our Lives
- Going My Way
The 97th Academy Awards, aka Oscars 2025, will take place on Sunday, March 2. ABC will broadcast it in the US and stream it on Hulu.
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such content.
Must Read: Mickey 17 Box Office (Overseas): Sees An Impressive Hike Of 40% From Opening Day In South Korea
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News