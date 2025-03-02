Oscars 2025: The 97th Academy Awards will be held in a few hours, and we are waiting with bated breath to see this year’s winners. We have already made our picks for the six main categories, but we will know the rest once the event occurs. But this article will reveal the movies with the most Oscars. Titanic and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King are among the top films, while Oppenheimer took home seven significant awards last year, but some movies have won more than that. Scroll below for more.

This year, Emilia Perez is leading with the most nominations, followed by The Brutalist and Wicked. Zoe Saldana’s movie has 13 nods, while the other two movies are tied with 10 nominations. This year, the list has a diverse mix of genres, with fresh talent meeting established actors, global and innovative storytelling, and bold and risk-taking choices.

According to reports, Walt Disney has the record for the most Academy Award wins by an individual, with 26 Oscars. The highest number of Oscar wins is held by three movies, Titanic, Ben Hur, and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, with 11 each. ABC30’s report reveals that there are more than 10,500 global film industry artists and leaders, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The members vote for the best picture and other categories by professionals in that field. For example, the directors vote for the directors or actors nominate actors, and so on.

Here are the top movies with the most Oscars:

Eleven Oscars

Ben Hur – 12 Nominations

Titanic – 14 Nominations

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King – 11 Nominations

Ten Oscars

West Wide Story – 11 nominations

Nine Oscars

Gigi – 9 Nominations

The Last Emperor – 9 Nominations

The English Patient – 12 Nominations

Eight Awards

Gone With The Wind – 13 Nominations, along with one special Oscar and one Sci/Tech Award

From Here to Eternity – 13 Nominations

On the Waterfront – 12 Nominations

My Fair Lady – 12 Nominations

Cabaret – 10 Nominations

Gandhi – 11 Nominations

Amadeus – 11 Nominations

Slumdog Millionaire – 10 Nominations

Seven Oscars

Oppenheimer

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Gravity

Shakespeare in Love

Schindler’s List

Dances with Wolves

Out of Africa

The Sting

Patton

Lawrence of Arabia

The Bridge on the River Kwai

The Best Years of Our Lives

Going My Way

The 97th Academy Awards, aka Oscars 2025, will take place on Sunday, March 2. ABC will broadcast it in the US and stream it on Hulu.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such content.

Must Read: Mickey 17 Box Office (Overseas): Sees An Impressive Hike Of 40% From Opening Day In South Korea

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News