Captain America: Brave New World has finally crossed a crucial global milestone as it entered its 3rd weekend. Although it has been performing underwhelmingly, this is a significant achievement for the makers of this MCU movie, including its lead star, Anthony Mackie. Keep scrolling for more.

The film had been in negative light because of the reshoots and everything. It opened with mixed reviews and a B- on CinemaScore, the lowest score for an MCU movie. In addition, the film is facing tough competition in two of the biggest markets, India and China. In India, people are gripped by Chhava fever, and in China, the juggernaut, Ne Zha 2, is the one who is getting the most attention, earning loads of cash.

It is also running slow at the US box office, but due to the lack of competition, Captain America: Brave New World is outgrossing Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s dailies. This is a positive thing for the film. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Captain America 4 collected only $3.6 million on its third Friday, again the lowest ever for the Captain America franchise. It has also declined -50.6% from last Friday.

Compared to other President’s Day releases, it has earned more than Sonic the Hedgehog, Fifty Shades of Grey, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. The movie has crossed the $150 million milestone at the US box office and now stands at the $152.3 million domestic cume. It is currently eyeing a $13 million to $16 million third 3-day weekend in the United States.

Captain America: Brave New World has collected $148.36 million so far at the international box office, and adding that to its domestic gross, the worldwide collection has hit the $300.66 million mark. It has officially surpassed the $300 million milestone, owing to its 3rd Friday collection at the US box office. Made against a budget of $180 million, the MCU flick needs more than $100 million to break even.

Anthony Mackie led Captain America: Brave New World, was released in the theatres on February 14.

