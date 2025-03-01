Sohum Shah’s thriller Crazxy has received favorable reviews but will take time to shine bright at the box office. It has showcased slight growth in collections on Saturday after opening on the predicted lines. Scroll below for the early trends of day 2.

Girish Kohli’s directorial majorly relied on word-of-mouth. While the early reviews have been fairly positive, there’s another huge roadblock. Sohum Shah starrer has only been provided a limited show count due to Chhaava stealing the maximum screens amid massive demand.

As per early trends, Crazxy has earned around 1.25-1.50 crores at the box office on day 2. It has witnessed a slight growth of 14-36% compared to 1.10 crores minted on the opening day. Ideally, the figures should have been higher but the strong competition from Chhaava and limited screen count is impacting the run.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 1.10 crores

Day 2: 1.25-1.50 crores (estimates)

Total: 2.35-2.60 crores

Crazxy vs Tumbbad re-release

Sohum Shah’s folk horror drama Tumbbad clocked one of the widest re-release in the history of Bollywood. It enjoyed massive pre-release hype, which was successfully converted into footfalls. On the second day of its box office run, it witnessed a 60% jump in earnings, with 2.65 crores coming in. The two-day total at the box office stood at 4.30 crores.

In comparison, Crazxy has remained 42% lower on its first Saturday. Hopefully, there will be a significant jump tomorrow, leading to a good first-weekend total.

Crazxy vs Superboys Of Malegaon

The 2025 thriller arrived in theatres in a box office clash with Superboys Of Malegaon. Adarsh Gourav starrer is adding collections on the lower end. It has made estimated earnings of around 1.20 crores in the first two days. Crazxy has remained 121% higher so far.

