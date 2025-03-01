Harshvardhan Rane and Marwa Hocane starrer Sanam Teri Kasam is now facing stiff competition at the ticket windows. Apart from Chhaava, Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon have taken a chunk of screens. But that does not stop it from adding moolah at the box office. Scroll below for the latest update on day 22.

Ticket windows get clustered

Many January releases like Sky Force and Deva are yet to conclude their theatrical run. They are not adding significant collections but are still witnessing limited audiences in certain parts of the country. Loveyapa, Badass Ravikumar, and Mere Husband Ki Biwi are also sailing on the same boat. There are too many options in theatres, although Chhaava is undisputedly dominating the screens.

Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon arrived in theatres on February 28, 2025 and Sanam Teri Kasam re-release is gradually making way for the new releases. It witnessed around 40% drop in box office collections on day 22.

Sanam Teri Kasam made estimated earnings of 9 lakh on day 22. The re-release box office collections now stand at 35.55 crores. Harshvardhan Rane and Marwa Hocane starrer has finally gotten its due credit after almost 9 years of its original release. But as they say, better late than never.

Take a look at the box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 26.85 crores

Week 2: 6.25 crores

Week 3: 1.55 crores

Day 22: 9 lakh

Total: 35.55 crores

Overall Box Office Collections

From being declared a box office flop in 2016 to becoming a hit in 2025, Sanam Teri Kasam has truly rewritten its fate at the box office and how! It earned 9 crores during its original run against a reported budget of 18 crores.

After the re-release, the overall box office collections come to 44.55 crores. It has made returns of 26.55 crores so far.

In terms of profits, Vinay Sapru & Radhika Rao’s film has raked in ROI of 147.5%. It is only 0.45 crores away from the super-hit tag. Let’s see if it can achieve the milestone during the on-going weekend because that is its last big chance!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Ne Zha 2 Worldwide Box Office (31 Days): Only $60 Million Away From Joining The Leagues Of Avengers & Avatar Blockbusters!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News