Ne Zha 2 completed one month at the cinemas in China, and it is still earning winning numbers all over. The Chinese movie is now the highest-grossing animation of all time. It is the first animation to earn these numbers at the box office. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie’s encouraging performance in the United States led the exhibitors to increase the number of theatres. The Ne Zha sequel had a budget of $80 million and is proof that with good content, movies can earn extraordinary collections. The animated feature has left everyone stunned and is like a case study, as it has earned more than $1.5 billion from a single market.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Ne Zha 2 collected an astonishing $13.3 million over 200K screenings on Friday. It has again registered the biggest fifth Friday in a single market ever. The film, however, experienced a decline like other movies, and this time, it was a drop of -57.6% from last Friday. The animated feature has hit $1.91 billion in China alone in just 31 days.

The Ne Zha sequel has already collected $8.4 million in pre-sales for 5th Saturday, playing over 218K screenings. The exhibitors have increased the number of screenings by +19K from yesterday. In the United States, it has crossed the $15 million milestone and has earned $16.03 million so far. Therefore, the worldwide cume of ne Zha 2 has reached the $1.94 billion mark. It is expected to become the first animated feature to cross the 42 billion mark worldwide.

It recently surpassed the $1.9 billion global haul of Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home as the seventh highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. At the sixth spot is Avengers: Infinity War, with its $2.05 billion total collection. Ne Zha 2 might even surpass that, creating a new record. The movie was released in China on January 29.

