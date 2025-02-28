Kunchacko Boban’s latest Malayalam release is on its track to bring another hit at the Malayalam box office very soon. In eight days, the film has already earned 15.01 crore* at the box office and is very close to beat the entire lifetime of the actor’s last theatrical release!

Boban’s Last Release Ft. Fahadh Faasil!

Kunchacko Boban’s last release in the theaters was Bougainvillea, which earned 17.18 crore in its entire lifetime. The film starred Fahadh Faasil and was his last theatrical release.

Officer On Duty Box Office Day 8

On the second Thursday, February 27, Officer On Duty earned 80 lakh at the box office. This was a drop of 55% at the box office from the previous day, which brought 1.81 crore.

Budget & Recovery

The film has been mounted on a budget of 12 crore at the box office and with a total collection of 15.01 crore in eight days, it has churned out a profit of 25% at the box office. It still needs 8.99 crore at the box office to claim a hit verdict for itself.

Check out the daywise collection of Officer On Duty at the box office.

Day 1: 1.25 crore

Day 2: 1.7 crore

Day 3: 2.8 crore

Day 4: 3.3 crore

Day 5: 1.75 crore

Day 6: 1.6 crore

Day 7: 1.81 crore*

Day 8: 0.8 crore*

Total: 15.01 crore*

* denotes an estimated figure

Officer On Duty VS Bougainvillea

In the first eight days, Bougainvillea earned a total of 14.15 crore at the box office. Meanwhile, Officer On Duty has surpassed this number by a narrow margin. It would take this weekend for Kunchacko Boban to surpass the entire lifetime collection of his film Bougainvillea ft. Fahadh Faasil.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

