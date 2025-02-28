The Antony Varghese starrer Malayalam action film Daveed has been witnessing a fairly good run at the box office. The film has also managed to recover its entire budget recently. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 14th day.

Daveed Box Office Collection Day 14

On its 14th day, the Antony Varghese starrer earned 4 lakhs. This was a slight jump of around 33% since the film amassed 3 lakhs on its previous day. The film’s India net collection comes to 5.13 crore. The movie is now inching towards 6 crores.

Even though it remains at the lower levels, it has been receiving a positive word of mouth. This might result to the movie to at least garner around 8 to 9 crores within the coming week. However, Daveed is facing a stiff competition from the other Mollywood releases. It witnessed a clash from other two Malayalam releases like, Painkili and Bromance.

While Daveed is far ahead of Painkili, which is emerging as a disaster at the box office, it is lagging behind Bromance. Bromance has emerged triumphant in the box office battle and has become the third-most profitable Malayalam film of 2025. Not only this, but the Antony Varghese starrer also recovered its entire budget.

Daveed Recovers Its Entire Budget

The Antony Varghese starrer has been mounted at a scale of 5 crores. With its current India net collection of 5.13 crores, the film has now covered its complete budget and yielded a profit for the makers. The ROI (Return On Investment) stands at 13 lakhs. At the same time, the ROI percentage comes to 2.6%. The film will eventually have a good profit percentage in the coming days. It has been directed by Govind Vishnu.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

