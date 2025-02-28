The Mathew Thomas starrer Malayalam adventure-comedy Bromance is witnessing a stellar run at the box office. However, the day-wise collections of the film has drastically decreased. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the movie on its 14th day.

Bromance Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 14

On its 14th day, the day-wise collection of the film was around 10 lakhs. This was a drop of almost 58% since the movie had amassed 24 lakhs on its previous day. The Mathew Thomas starrer’s India net collection now stands at 7.78 crores.

Including the taxes, the film’s gross collection stands at 9.18 crores. The movie earned a decent 5.05 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Bromance now comes to 14.23 crores.

Bromance’s Budget Recovery

The film is mounted at a limited budget of 3 crores. With its current India net collection of 7.78 crores, the film’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 4.78 crores. This amounts to the ROI percentage standing at 159%. The movie has weaved a phenomenal success story indeed.

It has also managed to become the third profitable Malayalam film of 2025. Bromance stands at a close third while Rekhachithram was the most profitable film of 2025. The second position is occupied by Ponman. The Mathew Thomas starrer also saw a clash with Malayalam films like Painkili and Daveed. However, it has managed to topple the other two when it comes to the box office battle.

About The Movie

The movie has been directed by Arun D Jose. Bromance also stars Arjun Ashokan, Mahima Nambiar and Sangeeth Pratap in pivotal roles. The music for the film has been composed by Govind Vasantha.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Vidaamuyarchi Box Office: It’s A Bigger Failure Than Valimai & Thunivu, Faces A Deficit Of Over 100 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News