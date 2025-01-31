The Asif Ali starrer Malayalam mystery thriller Rekhachithram was a successful offering in the Mollywood industry at the beginning of 2025. Being mounted on a limited budget, the film witnessed an excellent run at the box office. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 22nd day.

Rekhachithram Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 22

The Asif Ali starrer earned 11 lakhs on the 22nd day. The day-wise collections have now gone down below 1 crore ever since the 11th day of the film’s release. Despite a decent run, the movie has remains at the lower levels now owing to a decline in the day-wise collection.

Rekhachithram’s India net collection now comes to 25.58 crore. Including the taxes, the gross collection comes to 30.18 crores. The movie earned a decent 23.1 crore when it came to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the film now stands at 53.28 crores. By the looks of it, there are chances that the movie might wrap up below 60 crores.

Asif Ali Starrer Is A Humongous Success

However, Rekhachithram is already a huge success owing to the stupendous returns. The movie is mounted at a modest budget of 6 crores. Given its current India net collection of 25.58 crores, the film’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to an impressive 19.58 crores. The movie’s ROI percentage now stands at a whopping 326.33%.

Rekhchithram is eyeing to soon surpass the fourth most profitable Malayalam film of 2024. For the unversed, the 4th most profitable Malayalam film of 2024 was Vazzha: Biopic Of A Billion Boys which garnered a profit of 369.25%. However, the film might not be able to surpass the profit of Asif Ali’s previous hit, Kishkindha Kaandam.

