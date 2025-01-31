Sankranthiki Vasthunam has emerged as a major success story and got the honor to be the first big hit of Tollywood in 2025. Apart from this, the film unleashed several personal milestones for the veteran Telugu actor Venkatesh. Up next, the actor is aiming to deliver the biggest grosser among senior Telugu heroes as the distance seems achievable. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 17 days!

Released in a three-way clash alongside Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj, the Tollywood action comedy arrived in theatres on January 14. It opened to generally positive reviews from critics and audiences. The film has been on a surprising journey since the opening day itself and is already among the top 3 Sankranti grossers of all time.

Yesterday, Sankranthiki Vasthunam completed 17 days in theatres and earned 1.55 crores. This was a good hold compared to day 16’s 1.95 crores. Driven by good word-of-mouth and impressive footfalls, the film has managed to keep its screen/show count strong, which has helped it post a solid collection of 165.55 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk.

With 165.55 crores in the kitty, Sankranthiki Vasthunam has crossed Chiranjeevi’s second highest-grossing film, Waltair Veerayya (162 crores). Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is Chiranjeevi’s top grosser with a domestic net collection of 188.60 crores. To surpass it, the Venkatesh starrer will need to earn 23.06 crores more at the Indian box office, which looks achievable.

For those who don’t know, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is the biggest-grosser among the films of senior Telugu heroes. So, whenever Sankranthiki Vasthunam beats it, Venkatesh will become the senior Telugu actor to deliver the highest-grossing film at the Indian box office.

Meanwhile, the film’s domestic gross collection stands at 195.34 crores. Overseas, it has amassed 33 crore gross so far and has become a big success. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 228.34 crore gross after 17 days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

