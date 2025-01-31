Thalapathy Vijay has begun the journey towards the end of his film career, dropping the poster of his last film, Jana Nayagan, recently. The film is the 69th film of the actor’s career and is already gaining a lot of attention because of its 75-crore deal for overseas rights.

Thalapathy 69 Box Office

The Tamil biggie needs to perform well for a lot of reasons, and the primary one being the last film of the superstar’s career before he takes his first step in the political world and starts his journey as a political leader. Interestingly, the film would need less than his last earnings to hit a major milestone for Thalapathy Vijay.

Thalapathy Vijay’s last theatrical release, The Greatest Of All Time, earned only 464.54 crore at the box office worldwide and was a disaster. Jana Nayagan needs to earn 410 crore worldwide to bring a cumulative 2000 crore worldwide collection for the actor post-COVID! The film would definitely zoom past the 400 crore mark bringing the official 2000 crore total for the actor!

Thalapathy Vijay’s Post-COVID Box Office

The superstar arrived with four films in the theaters post-COVID, which have cumulatively registered a box office collection of 1590.18 crore gross worldwide. Thalapathy 69 will definitely make it a 2000 crore club for the actor post-COVID.

Check out the worldwide gross collection of Thalapathy Vijay’s films post-COVID.

Beast (2022): 217 crore

Varisu (2023): 300.98 crore

Leo (2023): 607.66 crore

The Greatest Of All Time (2024): 464.54 crore

Total: 1590.18 crore gross

Thalapathy Vijay’s Fee & Jana Nayagan Budget

Reportedly, the film is being mounted on a budget of a whopping 400 crore. The actor has charged 275 crore for the last film of his career which is speculated to be a remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sky Force Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s Deshbhakti Magic Beats Lifetime Earnings Of The Only Hit Patriotic Film Post-COVID!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News