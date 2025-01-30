Rekhachithram surprised everyone when it became the first super hit film of Indian Cinema in 2025. The Malayalam mystery thriller stands at a total of 25.46 crore* at the box office in 21 days. In fact, the film is very close to hitting another milestone at the Mollywood box office.

Budget & Profit

Starring Asif Ali, the film has been mounted on a budget of 6 crore, and it has earned a profit of 19.46 crore*, registering 324.33% return on its investment. It has already surpassed many profitable Malayalam films of 2024 and is ready to axe the 4th most profitable Mollywood film of 2024.

Rekhachithram Box Office Collection Day 21

The film earned 15 lakh* at the box office on January 29, the third Wednesday, which was a drop of only 1 lakh from the previous day, which brought a collection of 16 lakh.

Here is the breakdown of the mystery thriller at the box office.

Week 1: 17.2 crore

Week 2: 6.1 crore

Day 16: 55 lakh

Day 17: 81 lakh*

Day 19: 19 lakh*

Day 20: 16 lakh*

Day 21: 15 lakh*

Total: 25.46 crore*

* denotes estimated numbers

Rekhachithram VS Vaazha

Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys was the fourth most profitable Malayalam film of 2024, earning a profit of 369.25%. In order to beat this profit, Rekhachithram needs to earn a total of 28.16 crore, and currently, it is almost 2.7 crore away from this target.

Kishkindha Kaandam Target Is Now A Dream?

It was expected that Asif Ali might also axe his last film’s profit at the box office. Kishkindha Kaandam arrived in the theaters in 2024, and it earned a profit of 493.5% at the box office. To surpass this profit, Asif Ali’s 2025 release will need a total collection of 35.61 crore, which is now a distant dream.

