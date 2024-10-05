It’s been a good year for the Malayalam film industry. In addition to global critical acclaim, some films have been big commercial successes. It all started with blockbusters like Premalu and Manjummel Boys, and the streak is still going on with Kishkindha Kaandam. Starring Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, and others, the film has emerged as a huge success at the worldwide box office, recently crossing the 70 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Mollywood mystery thriller, directed by Dinjith Ayyathan, was released on September 12. It received highly positive reviews from critics, who praised the watertight screenplay and performances. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it received a big thumbs up. This positivity was amplified to ticket windows as the film went on to score huge and rake in hefty returns.

For the unversed, Kishkindha Kaandam is reportedly made on a controlled budget of just 7 crores. Against this cost, the film performed brilliantly and exceeded all expectations. Yesterday, it completed 23 days in theatres, and during this run, it has amassed 37.40 crores net at the Indian box office. So, the film has yielded an ROI (return on investment) of 30.40 crores. Calculated further, it equals a profit/return of 434.28%, which is massive.

Kishkindha Kaandam is already a blockbuster, and even on the worldwide front, it has done exceptionally well. The Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali starrer has amassed 26.40 crores gross so far, which is an excellent total for such a small film. Combining this overseas gross with the Indian gross of 44.13 crores, the worldwide box office sum stands at a staggering 70.53 crores gross after 23 days.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Kishkindha Kaandam:

India net – 37.40 crores

India gross – 44.13 crores

Overseas gross – 26.40 crores

Worldwide gross – 70.53 crores

The film is still enjoying a steady run, so it is expected to hit the 80 crore mark globally before wrapping up its theatrical journey.

