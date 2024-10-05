Jr NTR led Devara is fighting against all odds to attract footfalls to the ticket windows. The action drama made an impressive opening at the box office. But it slowed down after the debut weekend due to the mixed word-of-mouth. The run has been decent so far, and a boost in collection may happen on Saturday. Scroll below for the latest advance booking sales on day 9.

Koratala Savi’s directorial was released in theatres on September 27, 2024. Apart from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, the action drama has also been showing positive signs in the Hindi belt. But the expectations were much higher, which is why the decent collections also do not feel enough for the Jr NTR starrer.

Advance Booking Collection Day 9

As per the latest box office update, Devara added 3.21 crores via advance booking sales on day 9. Hyderabad is the best-performing city, contributing 84 lacs alone. In terms of state, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh made ticket sales of 1.4 crores. Around 7,300 tickets have been sold in the Hindi belt so far.

On the second Saturday, Devara is expected to witness a jump in box office collection and compensate for all the low days in the past week. The morning occupancies have been decent, but the real game will begin during the evening and night shows!

Box Office Collection

At the Indian box office, Jr NTR’s film has made a box office collection of 218.85 crores in all languages till day 7. It added another 6.5-6.75 crores (estimates) on the second Friday, taking the overall earnings to somewhere between 225.35-225.60 crores.

Devara is now inching closer to the 250 crore mark, and it will be a milestone if the feat is achieved by the end of this weekend!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

