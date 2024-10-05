The genre of horror has done really well this year for Indian cinema, and Demonte Colony 2 from Kollywood was one of the important contributors. Made on a controlled budget, the film did a good job at the worldwide box office and almost reached the 50 crore mark. Yes, compared to its predecessor, the film lagged behind in returns, but overall, it secured a tag of a successful affair. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Reception and the performance of the predecessor

Released on August 15, the supernatural horror film received mostly positive reviews from critics. It was praised for its gripping screenplay, powerful performances, and well-designed suspense. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it received a big thumbs up. As a result, it withstood a competitor like Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan.

For the uninitiated, the first installment of Demonte Colony was released on May 22, 2015. Made on a shoestring budget of just 2 crores, it generated over 15 crores in revenue and made hefty returns.

Demonte Colony 2 at the worldwide box office

With the padding of a successful part one, Demonte Colony 2 started off its journey on a good note and then kept growing due to positive word-of-mouth. In total, the film earned 35.80 crores net at the Indian box office, which equals a gross domestic collection of 42.24 crores. In overseas, it did a business of 7.50 crores gross. Combining both the Indian and overseas gross, it wrapped up at 49.74 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

Breakdown of Demonte Colony 2’s worldwide collection:

India net- 35.80 crores

India gross- 42.24 crores

overseas gross- 7.50 crores

worldwide gross- 49.74 crores

Budget and returns

Reportedly, Demonte Colony 2 was made on a budget of 20 crores. Against this cost, it did a net business of 35.80 crores in the domestic market. So, the film yielded an ROI (return on investment) of 15.80 crores. Calculated further, it equals 79% returns, making it a successful affair at the Indian box office.

