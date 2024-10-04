Tamil supernatural horror film Demonte Colony 2 enjoyed massive buzz during its theatrical run. Starring Arulnithi in the leading role, the 2023 release minted a whopping 49.74 crores gross at the worldwide box office. It has now broken the internet with its online premiere on ZEE5, garnering massive viewership. Scroll below for our OTT verdict!

Demonte Colony 2 was released on the digital platform on September 27, 2024. Fans enjoyed the thrilling ride, which very much lived up to the hype of its predecessor, which was released in 2015.

A massive milestone has been unlocked as Arulnithi starrer surpassed 100 million streaming minutes on ZEE5 in a span of only 7 days. The supernatural horror flick is available on the online platform in two languages – Tamil and Telugu. It is to be seen how many more surprises it gives us with its staggering viewership in the coming days.

Demonte Colony 2 team reacts to success on ZEE5

Arulnithi said, “After an amazing theatrical run, I’m overjoyed to see Demonte Colony 2 reach an even wider audience with its world digital premiere, now surpassing 100 million streaming minutes on ZEE5. I’m deeply grateful to everyone who’s joined us on this incredible journey, and I can’t wait to see how our film continues to captivate viewers across the country. The overwhelming love and messages from fans have been truly heartwarming—it’s surreal to witness such excitement for the film!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 Tamil (@zee5tamil)

More about the film

Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, an ensemble cast of Demonte Colony 2 features Arulnithi, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Archana Ravichandran, Tsering Dorjee, Arun Pandian, Meenakshi Govindarajan, and Sarjano Khalid.

The storyline follows four adventurous friends—Srinivasan, Vimal, Raghavan, and Sajith—who, driven by curiosity and a thirst for thrill, venture into a notorious haunted mansion in Chennai’s infamous Demonte Colony. This historic site, once owned by wealthy 19th-century Portuguese businessman John Demonte, is shrouded in legends of curses and paranormal occurrences born from the personal tragedies he suffered. As the friends navigate the eerie mansion, the film delves into themes of greed, guilt, and supernatural vengeance. Their desperate attempts to escape an impending doom only led them to the chilling realization that the curse they’ve unleashed may be impossible to escape.

Must Read: Toxic: 2X The Budget Of KGF 2, Yash’s Romance With Kiara Advani & Everything You Need To Know About The Film Amid Its Shelved Rumors

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News