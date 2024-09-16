After hitting the right chord with the audiences, the Tamil horror flick Demonte Colony 2 is finally set for a world digital release. The film milked the opportunity created for horror films at the box office and churned out some great numbers as well before arriving on OTT.

Where To Watch Demonte Colony 2

The horror film is arriving on Zee 5 after sending shivers down audiences’ spines during its theatrical run. It is now poised to redefine fear in Tamil cinema, starring the dynamic duo of Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Their powerhouse performances have left viewers on the edge of their seats, making the film a nightmarish masterpiece that continues to haunt them.

When To Watch Demonte Colony 2

The Tamil horror film will premiere on Zee 5 from September 27 onwards. While this successful franchise solidifies its place in Tamil cinema history, be prepared to be captivated by the terror of Lord Demonte only on ZEE5 from September 27!

Demonte Colony 2 Budget, Profit & Collection

Mounted on a controlled budget of 15 – 20 crore, the film earned 35.30 crore in India and 49.15 crore worldwide. It has churned out a profit of almost 76.5% at the box office.

About Demonte Colony 2

Rated 7.7 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “A group of friends who return to a cursed location, driven by curiosity and the quest to uncover the truth behind the malevolent spirits that reside there.” Starring Arulnithi as the lead, the film is directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu.

Where To Watch Demonte Colony Part 1

While part 2 is arriving on Zee5, you can catch the first part of this Tamil horror film on Sun NXT. The official synopsis of part says, “After consuming liquor, four friends decide to do something interesting and visit a haunted bungalow. However, they do not realize that they have returned home with an evil spirit.” The first part has been rated 7 on IMDb.

