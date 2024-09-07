Demonte Colony 2 Box Office: Another Horror Celebration Of 2024 As ArulNithi's Film Rakes In 74.15% Profit!

It has been a celebratory year at the Indian box office, with horror films marking a phenomenal success rate. Be it psychological thrillers or horror comedies, the box office has been booming with numbers. In Kollywood, after the grand success of Aranmanai 4, Demonte Colony 2 is also celebrating its massive success.

Demonte Colony 2 Budget & Profit

The ArulNithi film has been made on a controlled budget of reportedly 15 – 20 crore. The horror film has earned 34.83 crore at the box office in India. Meanwhile it registered a gross collection of 7.50 crore, adding to the worldwide collection of 48 crore!

The horror film has registered a profit of around 14.83 crore, making a 74.15% return on investment. This is the second most profitable horror film from Kollywood this year, the first one being Aranmanai 4.

Starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Aranmanai 4 is a horror comedy that was made on a budget of 40 crore and collected 100.24 crore at the box office, registering an impressive profit of 150.6%

Demonte Colony Box Office

In 2015, the first part of the sequel was released, and it earned 17 crore worldwide against a very small budget of 2 crore! The film was a success that motivated the team for a sequel.

The IMDB rating of the first part of the film is 7, and starred ArulNithi and Ramesh Thilak. The official synopsis of the film read, “After consuming liquor, four friends decide to do something interesting and visit a haunted bungalow. However, they do not realize that they have returned home with an evil spirit.” The first part of Demonte Colony is available on SunNXT for streaming!

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest collections and verdicts of the Tamil films of 2024 here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Stree 2 Box Office: Needs 498.72 Crore To Beat The Most Profitable I-Day Release, Will Fail To Break The Massive Record!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News