It was on September 5, 2008, that a film shook the entire nation. A Wednesday, directed by Neeraj Pandey, was brutal, honest, and thought-provoking. Channeling the rage of a common man. The film starred Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, and Jimmy Sheirgill in the lead roles. Earning 15.46 crore worldwide, the film was a box-office success!

Jimmy Sheirgill’s Box Office Run

The film was a much-needed recognition for the Mohabbatein actor who delivered 10 back-to-back flops before finally delivering a hit at the box office. These 10 box office flops included films like Delhi Heights, Strangers & more.

The actor’s last hit at the box office was Lage Raho Munna Bhai, which heartbreakingly was not even his well deserved hit, since he played a cameo in the film. But considering, his career graph after Haasil in 2003, he did not appear much as the main lead.

A Wednesday Turned Box Office Fate

The film’s success turned things for Jimmy Sheirgill, who was next seen in My Name Is Khan, followed by Tanu Weds Manu & Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster. All the films were successful at the box office.

A Wednesday Budget & Collection

The film was made on a budget of a minimum of 3 crore, and it went on to collect a whopping 11.45 crore at the box office, bringing 281.67% returns on the investment. The opening day collection of the film was only 37 lakh, and it earned 4 crore in the first week.

The film had a theatrical run of seven weeks at the box office, which finally brought a well-deserved success on the table.

