Rajkumar Hirani is one of the most successful filmmakers of our times and he bowled us over with his debut film Munna Bhai MBBS itself. After the roaring success of the film, the director came back with a sequel that arrived on September 1, 2006. Fates turned for everyone in the film as Lage Raho Munna Bhai became the second highest-grossing film of the year 2006.

Munna Bhai Sequel – A Roaring Success

The sequel to Munna Bhai MBBS, the film went through a lot of changes. Right from the original plot involving lawyers to scrapping the whole idea and working on a new script. Initially the film was titled Munna Bhai Meets Mahatma Gandhi – carrying forward the name acronym Munna Bhai MBBS to Munna Bhai MMG. But things did not materialize on that end.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai Budget & Collection

The film was made on a budget of 22 crore, and it went on to collect 75 crore net in India in its lifetime, claiming the spot for the second highest-grossing film of 2006 after Dhoom 2, which earned 81 crore. Meanwhile, the film was a massive success overseas, collecting 124.98 crore worldwide!

Sanjay Dutt’s Salary!

Sanjay Dutt, according to an ET report, used to charge 90 lakh to 1.2 crore in the year 2006, which escalated to 2 crore in 2007. His salary for Munna Bhai sequel would also have been in the same range, almost 4.5% of the entire budget of the film.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai Profit & Sanju Baba’s Hike!

However, Lage Raho Munna Bhai registered a profit of around 237% at the box office, and Sanjay Dutt was suddenly a box office star in demand. His salary, according to a report in ET hiked by almost 700% after the film’s success as he started charging 7 – 8 crore for a project!

Munna Bhai 3

A threequel titled Munna Bhai Chale America was being planned where Munna Bhai goes to meet the US President. A trailer of the film was also dropped but eventually the film never saw the light of the day. Speculations suggest that Rajkumar Hirani revived and rehashed that script into Dunki!

