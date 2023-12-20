We’re all set to witness one of the biggest battles at the Indian box office this Friday. Yes, Dunki is releasing tomorrow, but it’ll face stiff competition from Salaar on 22nd December onwards. As we gear up for a mega clash, let’s discuss the box office of the directors of both films, Rajkumar Hirani and Prashanth Neel, and make a fun comparison of them. Keep reading to know more!

Rajkumar Hirani is unbeatable at the Indian box office!

Over the years, Hirani has built his position as one of the legendary filmmakers in the history of Indian cinema. After starting his career in 2003, Hirani hasn’t directed many films but has maintained a success rate of 100%. In present times, he’s amongst the best commercial filmmakers, who receives applause from critics as well as sets the cash registers ringing.

Excluding Dunki, Rajkumar Hirani has directed 5 films, all of which have turned out to be huge successes at the Indian box office. The total box office worth of his films equals 980.92 crores, making his average of 196.18 crores per film.

Take a look at the Indian box office performance of Rajkumar Hirani’s films:

Munna Bhai MBBS – 23.20 crores

Lage Raho Munna Bhai – 75 crores

3 Idiots – 202 crores

PK – 339.50 crores

Sanju – 341.22 crores

Prashanth Neel’s tremendous growth at the box office

Neel is just 3 films old in the film industry, and yet he has managed to leave a huge impact. He started his career in 2014 with Ugramm and then took it to the next level with KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2. All these 3 films were highly successful at the Indian box office. Combining the collections, the total box office worth of Neel stands at 1062 crores. So, Neel is scoring an average of 354 crores with each film.

Take a look at the Indian box office performance of Prashanth Neel’s films:

Ugramm – 20 crores (rough estimates)

(rough estimates) KGF Chapter 1 – 186 crores

KGF Chapter 2 – 856 crores

As we can see, Prashanth Neel is scoring a victory over Rajkumar Hirani when it comes to the per-film average. However, one can’t derive any conclusion based on it. Let’s both Dunki and Salaar emerge victorious!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories. Also, check out verdicts of the films released in 2023 here!

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Snatches Akshay Kumar’s ‘Franchise King’ Crown: Not Welcome 3 But The Nation Wants To Watch Sequels Of Jawan & These 9 Films – Survey Report With Stats!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News