Shah Rukh Khan is set to return to the big screen after a gap of two months, and the excitement is in the air. His first collaboration with iconic director Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki, is scheduled to release ahead of Christmas, and it is expected to do wonders at the Indian box office. But will it enter the list of the biggest Indian openers of 2023? Let’s discuss it below!

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani – The names are enough!

Over the years, Hirani has given us some iconic films, and fans have always been rooting for his collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. We have seen Shah Rukh easily pulling off emotional scenes, and with Hirani handling him as a director this time, excitement is at its peak for Dunki. So, these two names are enough to attract footfall to theatres.

Shah Rukh Khan is already in the top 10 Indian openers!

2023 has been a fantastic year for Shah Rukh Khan. He made a historic comeback at the box office with Pathaan and delivered a much bigger success with Jawan. Both films recorded an earth-shattering start and made it to the biggest Indian openers of the year. Pathaan did a business of 57 crores on day 1 at the Indian box office, and Jawan raked in 75 crores.

Will Dunki enter the list?

Pathaan and Jawan belonged to the action genre and were hardcore commercial entertainers. They were front-loaded affairs, so they managed to pull off historic numbers on the opening day. Here, Dunki is a different case. It’s not a big event release, so the opening won’t be of that level.

Still, the goodwill of Rajkumar Hirani and the stardom of Shah Rukh Khan will provide enough fuel, and Dunki has a strong chance of being one of the top 10 Indian openers of 2023.

In the current scenario, 30 crores or more are on the cards for the film, thus making Dunki a contender to enter the list.

Take a look at the top 10 Indian openers of 2023:

Adipurush – 89 crores Jawan – 75 crores Leo – 66 crores Animal – 63.80 crores Pathaan – 57 crores Jailer – 49 crores Tiger 3 – 44.50 crores Gadar 2 – 40.10 crores Veera Simha Reddy – 34 crores Bro – 30 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

