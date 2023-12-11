Shah Rukh Khan is all set to create ripples at the Indian box office for the third time in 2023. He made a historic comeback with Pathaan, then tasted a mammoth success with Jawan, and now, he’s back with a content-oriented Dunki. As of now, the film is in a comfortable position to be among SRK’s biggest openers. Keep reading to know more!

Dunki is different from Pathaan and Jawan!

Considering the golden phase Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying, it is obvious that his upcoming film will be compared with Pathaan and Jawan, be it pre-sales or other box office data. However, it needs to be understood that SRK’s Christmas release is not an event film like his previous two big releases.

Both Pathaan and Jawan were hardcore commercial entertainers belonging to the action genre. Those were front-loaded affairs, and as a result, epic opening days were registered. Here, for Dunki, the situation is quite different.

Dunki is more of a content-driven film with a longer shelf life. After a start, it will grow with positive word-of-mouth. If the content turns out to be good, it’ll chase big numbers at the Indian box office in the long theatrical run.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s duo is the key factor!

Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying unprecedented success, and the halo effect of his two previous films will be seen during Dunki. On the other hand, Rajkumar Hirani is a brand in himself, ensuring good footfalls in theatres. These two big guns will provide a solid start for the film.

While we say that Dunki won’t be a monstrous opener like Pathaan and Jawan, it’ll definitely mark a good start if we look at the overall picture. Currently, a 30+ crores opening seems to be a deal done.

Dunki to enter Shah Rukh Khan’s top 5 openers

With a 30+ crores start, Dunki will push Dilwale out of Shah Rukh Khan’s top 5 biggest openers and has a strong chance of surpassing Chennai Express and becoming his 4th biggest opener.

Jawan, Pathaan, and Happy New Year are safe as Dunki isn’t enjoying any holiday factor on its day 1.

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s top 5 openers at the Indian box office:

Jawan – 75 crores Pathaan – 57 crores Happy New Year – 44.97 crores Chennai Express – 33.10 crores Dilwale – 21 crores

