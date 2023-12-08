It’s been a couple of days since Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki trailer, or should we say Dunki Drop 4, has been out, and it’s just the right time to talk about how it would impact its box office day 1. Being an SRK trailer, it indeed has invited a lot of opinions, and we’ll go through them to see whether or not this will reap the benefits sowed by the blockbusters Jawan & Pathaan.

Let’s discuss it below, along with its impact on the day 1 collection of the film at the Indian box office. Also, keep in mind that the film is releasing with another biggie, Salaar, which undoubtedly will have a major impact on what it could’ve done versus what it’ll do now.

How is Dunki’s trailer?

The first narrative that’s going around the internet is, “Rajkumar Hirani‘s trailers have been average since forever.” Though Sanju‘s trailer was an exception to this, this debate is kind of true because Rajkumar Hirani films have so much in them it could get hard to decide what to keep for the main trailer. Even this one is average, and it’ll cost the opening day, but everything after that will depend on word of mouth.

Shah Rukh Khan, in his ‘predicted’ two characters Hardy & Hardiyal Singh Dhillon, has created a curiosity about having a double role, and that’s not what everyone expects. Being a trademark Rajkumar Hirani film, the juxtaposing of emotions and humor will help the film sail through even if the story is not as good as his earlier projects.

Dunki’s day 1 collection is to be impacted due to the trailer?

Yes! Not that the trailer is bad; it’s just not as exciting to pull a huge number of crowd on day 1. Though it is a family entertainer, it’ll attract huge gatherings, resulting in good footfalls, but all of that will come only after it collects good word of mouth.

The MEGA Dunki VS Salaar Clash!

The box office clash with Salaar would also result in fewer screens and a divided audience, but during the festive season, there will be people who will watch both films. The Southern states will be interesting to track as the first favorite will, of course, be the Prabhas starrer, but the combo of Shah Rukh Khan + Rajkumar Hirani could surely turn many tables.

Dunki box office day 1 expectations after the trailer!

Truth be told, the Dunki trailer has dipped the day 1 expectations, which earlier were an easy 40 crore+ after the magnanimous response of Pathaan, Jawan. However, the average trailer has lowered the expectations to 30-35 crore. This isn’t a bad number; it’s just the hopes are sky-high for this one, and we don’t want heartbreak from Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani.

