When people say Clash of the Titans after 22nd December 2023, they’ll never forget how the two biggies like Dunki & Salaar clashed, letting the world witness a more giant collision than Barbenheimer. Shah Rukh Khan & Prabhas coming together to shatter the box office records with their films will only bring chaos and mayhem in the cinema halls.

The trailers of both films are out, and a joint review of them will be going live soon to discuss what the scenario could be like on 22nd December. But, before that, let’s talk about the current scenario related to both these films.

Earlier today, we discussed how a particular show of Dunki was already filling fast in Germany, with 16 days (for Premiere) yet to go for its release. But, in this one, we’ll track how both the films are doing in the US, as it’s a significant market when it comes to overseas box office collections.

As per movie distributor Venky Reviews, for Prabhas’ Salaar, things are looking extraordinary as of now. The film, with 17 days yet to go for its release, has already collected over $420,000 from 300+ locations & 1000+ shows. The total number of tickets sold is 15,000+, and they are selling like hotcakes.

Whereas Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki is yet to take an explosive start, it might do from today as the trailer is out and things will accelerate. Currently, it’s reported to be released in over 120+ locations; the film has 350 shows and has sold 30 tickets as of now. This totals the revenue of around $400 for Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani film.

To put it percentage-wise, Prabhas’ Salaar is over 1 Lakh % ahead of Shah Rukh Khan‘s Dunki at the moment. 109,740 %, to be precise. This will surely jump today as the film’s trailer has been released, and Dunki will start adding more screens and shows from here. It’ll be interesting to see where both will land eventually as Shah Rukh Khan is known as the king, the undisputed ruler of overseas, and even Prabhas is strong with his international box office game.

