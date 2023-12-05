The Dunki trailer is about to drop today, and even before it releases, there’s news that every Shah Rukh Khan fan would rejoice, and it’s coming from a territory he has been a ruler for years now – overseas. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, this is SRK’s chance at grasping a record that could be intact for years to come – three back-to-back 1000 crore grossers in a year.

Let us remind you that Shah has delivered historical box office successes in Pathaan & Jawan back to back, laying an unimaginable base for his family entertainer, which is coming just at the right time.

Why is this the right time? Well, ask yourselves, people around you, aren’t the ‘maar-dhaad’, action sequences, and violence getting monotonous, and you actually need a warm Raju Hirani-style hug to end your year with?

This would work highly in Shah Rukh Khan’s leading film’s favor, and the positive signs are already there. Dunki box office advance bookings have opened worldwide, and the reports coming in from all corners are pretty positive.

Especially from Germany, the tickets are selling like hotcakes, and the show has been filling fast even before the release of the film’s trailer. This hints at how things could pan out for the film outside India.

Check out the tweet below:

BLOCKBUSTER response to #Dunki in Germany. Many seats sold for one show in absolutely no time. Get Ready for Tsunami. 🌪️ 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/OhpalgDdQn — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) December 4, 2023

Please note, the seats in Red aren’t the ones ‘sold out’ as those are the available ones; the white ones are sold out, and still, it’s a pretty good number for a film that is still 16 days away from its release. This would only get better from here, and the Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu film might see Housefull boards soon.

Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is touted to be this high-on-emotions family drama in which the central thought of ‘homecoming’ is what Shah Rukh Khan’s character revolves around along with the others. This indeed looks like it has the potential to be his 3rd super-hit in a year, creating history for years to come.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

