Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has unleashed its beast mode, causing major destruction at the Indian box office. While the opening weekend was some dream run, it was just the beginning as the film now aims for a sky. On the first Monday, i.e., day 4, the biggie remained rock-solid by registering one of the biggest Mondays in the history of Bollywood. Keep reading to know more!

Released on 1st December, the action drama opened to mixed reviews from critics, but the response from most audiences has been in favor. While the dragged second half is receiving criticism from viewers, some are bashing the content for alleged glorification of inappropriate things like toxic masculinity, misogyny, and violence.

Historic run of Animal

In the opening weekend itself, Animal entered the 200 crore club at the Indian box office and posted a total of 201.76 crores. Considering it’s a weekday, the film was expected to drop today, and anything above 28 crores could have been considered an excellent trend on a working day. However, the numbers that are flowing in are unimaginable.

Monstrous Monday for Animal!

As per early trends, Animal is heading for a mammoth score of 35-37 crores on day 4 at the Indian box office. This is unbelievable and reflects that the film has been well-accepted by its targeted audience. With this, the biggie has all chances of registering the 4th or 3rd biggest Monday in the history of Bollywood.

Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai is in the 3rd position with a collection of 36.54 crores, and if Animal ends up earning on a higher level, it’ll end up replacing Ek Tha Tiger sequel. Even if the film ends up earning 35 crores, it’ll surpass Housefull 4 (34.56 crores) to record 4th highest Monday for Bollywood. Tiger 3 (59.25 crores) and Gadar 2 (38.70 crores) hold the first two spots.

Soon to enter the 300 crore club

Considering the early trends of Monday, Animal stands in the range of 236.76-238.76 crores at the Indian box office after 4 days (all languages). In the next 3 days, the mark of 300 crore is expected to be touched, which will be a phenomenal feat. Such a run hints that the Ranbir Kapoor starrer will be entering the 400-crore club in the upcoming days, and in the next week, we’ll get a clearer picture of the film’s journey towards the 500-crore mark.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

