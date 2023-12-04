Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail has left everyone surprised with its glorious run at the Indian box office. Released with negligible buzz, the film grew with its extraordinary word-of-mouth and emerged as a super-hit. In the meantime, it has left behind Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2 in the list of profitable films of 2023. Keep reading to know more!

Released in a clash with Tejas

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film was released on 27th October, alongside Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas. While both films weren’t big releases, the Kangana Ranaut starrer saw some awareness on social media. On the other hand, Vikrant Massey’s film had literally zero buzz on the ground.

Initially, 12th Fail was completely neglected by box office enthusiasts, but later, it forced everyone to take it seriously as the collection went from strength to strength. After a slow start of 1.10 crores, the film saw an overwhelming response in the following days, resulting in a present collection of over 50 crores.

12th Fail’s current status at the Indian box office

As per the last official update, 12th Fail had raked in 51.93 crores net in India. The number is impressive, considering it survived a biggie like Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. Even now, it is enjoying its run amid a rampage of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

With this collection, 12th Fail is enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 31.93 crores at the Indian box office against a budget of 20 crores. It equals 159.65% returns or profit. It is now a super-hit in Koimoi’s verdict table.

12th Fail beats OMG 2

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2, released this August alongside Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, did impressive business in India and earned 150 crores. Against a budget of 65 crores, it earned an ROI of 85 crores, which equals 130.76% returns or profit. 12th Fail has surpassed it and holds 5th place in 2023’s most profitable films list. The list is topped by Adah Sharma-led The Kerala Story with 694.23% returns. Click here to visit the list!

More about 12th Fail

12th Fail is a biographical film based on the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who became an Indian Police Service officer amid extreme life struggles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

