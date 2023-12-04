Ranbir Kapoor has set a new personal benchmark for himself with Animal. Just last year, he followed up the century that he had scored with Sanju by scoring huge with Brahmastra. Now, with Animal, he has topped it up further, and that too by a margin of around 80 crores, what with the film crossing the double-century mark. Now, that’s a feat that only Shah Rukh Khan has enjoyed, and that too not many moons ago with Jawan. For Ranbir Kapoor to step into the same league is huge indeed, and this jump from Brahmastra to Animal is monumental, too.

Here are the Top-10 biggest weekends ever for Ranbir Kapoor:

Animal – 201.76 crores Brahmastra – 122 crores Sanju – 120.06 crores Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 62.11 crores Tamasha – 38.23 crores Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 36.59 crores Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – 35.60 crores Rockstar – 35 crores Besharam – 34.37 crores Barfi – 34.25 crores

In each of his 10 films, Ranbir Kapoor has led from the front by being a solo hero. In the process, his only multi-starrer, which was actually in the Top-10, Raajneeti [34 crores], has been pushed out of the list. Ironically, his Shamshera, which was released last year, doesn’t even find a place amongst the Top-10, and this goes on to show how the actor has changed his game completely post-pandemic with films like Brahmastra, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Animal turning out to be a hat-trick of successes.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

