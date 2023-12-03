Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 box office collection has been an interesting case study for those who love to observe collections of films. Yes, it has crossed the 280 crore mark at the box office, but it won’t be entering the 300 crore club owing to the massive hysteria created by Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

Another little film that has gone majorly unnoticed by many amidst the Tiger 3, Animal, Sam Bahadur euphoria is Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vikrant Massey’s earnest attempt in 12th Fail. The film has surely surprised everyone by emerging as a hit product at the box office, but still, there are many who are not aware of this beautiful little hidden gem.

Yesterday, we discussed about how Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal turned on its ‘rampage’ mode on BookMyShow to book over a million tickets on its 2nd day just from a single ticketing platform. But today, we’ll talk about a shocking observation made on the same platform.

Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail has beaten Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 advance booking on BMS continuing its successful run in its 5th week. The film has surpassed the 50-crore mark at the box office and is still attracting a good number of footfalls.

In the last 24 hours, Tiger 3 has sold around 10.72K tickets on BMS. Salman Khan‘s film completed three weeks at the box office today. Comparing it with the 12th Fail, which is in its 5th week, Vikrant Massey‘s film has sold 11.62K tickets in the last 24 hours. This indeed will come as a shock for many Salman Khan fans as no one could’ve predicted it upon the release of Tiger 3.

While 12th Fail continues to garner love from all corners, here’s what our in-house reviewer Shubham Kulkarni mentioned in the film’s review, “Vidhu Vinod Chopra proves you can make an underdog story without really going the stereotypical way and sticking to the source material. It is a prime example of pure filmmaking with no complex structure, but still so intriguing that you will definitely cry in the end. Chopra knows what button he needs to press as the director, so you feel a certain way. The best part about it is that he doesn’t force you to come his way, but you organically follow him.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

