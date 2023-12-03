Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is roaring at the box office and how. Ever since the film hit the big screens on December 1 – marking a clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur – it has set the box offices ringing with its monstrous collections. Within just two days, the film crossed the 100 crore mark, leaving Shah Rukh Khan’s films Pathaan and Jawan behind. Amid all the praises and positive reviews, Bollywood lyricist Swanand Kirkire has bashed the film left, right, and center.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Tripti Dimri among others. The film has received mixed to positive reviews from critics and movie lovers. Owing to the buzz around the film, it’s receiving a huge response at the theatres as well. But the film is now making headlines for all the shocking reasons.

Recently, on social media, Bollywood lyricist and poet Swanand Kirkire reviewed Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. In a series of tweets, Kirkire slammed the film and bashed RK’s misogynistic character for disrespecting women. He began by naming films like Mehboob Khan’s ‘Aurat.’ Guru Dutt’s ‘Saheb Biwi aur Ghulam,’ Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s ‘Anupama,’ Shyam Benegal’s ‘Ankur and Bhumika,’ Ketan Mehta’s ‘Mirch Masala,’ Sudhir Mishra’s ‘Main Zinda Hoon,’ Gauri Shinde’s ‘English Vinglish,’ Vikas Behal’s ‘Queen ‘Shoojit Sarkar’s ‘Piku’ and others and said that many films of Indian cinema have always taught him to respect a woman, her rights and her autonomy.

He further revealed that he returned home desperate, dejected and weak after watching Animal. Kirkire said, “After watching the movie Animal, I really felt pity for the women of today’s generation. Now, a new man has been prepared for you, who is more scary, who does not respect you that much and who aims to subdue you, suppress you and feels proud of himself. When you, the girls of today’s generation, were sitting in that cinema hall and applauding Rashmika, I in my mind paid tribute to every idea of equality. I have come home desperate, dejected, and weak.”

पुरुषार्थ समझता . आज की पीढ़ी की लड़कियों तुम उस सिनेमा हॉल में बैठ रश्मिका के पीटने पर जब तालियाँ पीट रही थी तो मैंने मन ही मन समता के हर विचार को श्रद्धांजलि दे दी . मैं घर आ गया हूँ . हताश निराश और दुर्बल! रणवीर के उस संवाद जिसमें वो अल्फा मेल को डिफाइन करता है और कहता है जो — Swanand Kirkire (@swanandkirkire) December 2, 2023

Further slamming Ranbir Kapoor’s character, Swanand Kirkire cited an example of a dialogue in Animal where RK defines alpha male and says that those men who are not able to become alpha, they become poets to get the pleasure of all women and start making promises of breaking the moon and stars. “I am a poet! I do poetry to live! Is there a place for me? A film is making a lot of money, and the glorious history of Indian cinema is being embarrassed. In my understanding, this film will determine the future of Indian cinema afresh, in a different, terrible, and dangerous direction.”

मेरी समझ से ये फ़िल्म हिंदुस्तानी सिनेमा के भविष्य को नये सिरे से निर्धारित करेगी , एक अलग भयानक ख़तरनाक दिशा में ! — Swanand Kirkire (@swanandkirkire) December 2, 2023

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Swanand Kirkire’s Tweets about Animal and how many of you agree with him? Do let us know.

