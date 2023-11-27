The ‘pre-release’ events are becoming a common trend for the event films, which invite not only the cast and crew of the film but also some notable names from across the film industry. Animal had one such event today, which included Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli & many others.

Following a similar format, the event celebrated everyone’s work in the film and talked about how this is a special one and no one should miss it. SS Rajamouli gave RK an option of who he would choose from him and Sandeep Reddy Vanga if he gets a chance to do only one film.

Ranbir gave a pretty diplomatic answer mentioning Vanga’s name for being loyal, but we all know he’ll lap up if Rajamouli offers him a solid RRR-like entertaining script. Though SS would find it hard to find another hero in Bollywood if he plans a 2-hero film because it’s not easy to convince actors to do that here, but that’s a debate for some other time.

SS also mentioned how Sandeep Reddy Vanga is one of those directors who come into the scene to change everything once in a blue moon. RK started talking about Mahesh Babu and mentioned that the first superstar he ever met was him. Heaping praises on the South Superstar, Ranbir sweetly spoke about everyone from the cast.

The mic then went to Mahesh Babu, who congratulated Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the ‘Blockbuster’ opening of Animal based on the mind-blowing advance booking numbers the film has been gathering. He then went ahead to say, “I’m a huge Ranbir Kapoor fan, and he’s the best actor we have in India. I have a feeling Animal would be his best work to date.”

This surely hypes up the buzz for the film to another level, and it’s only three days to go from now to see Animal unleashing its wrath at the box office ticket windows from December 1st.

