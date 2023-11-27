Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all set to enthrall viewers with his upcoming film, Animal. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, the film is slated to release on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. Ahead of the big release, the makers of the film held a pre-release event in Hyderabad on Monday, which saw the filmmaker share more insight into the action thriller.

The trailer for Animal was released on November 23 and generated a huge response from the audience, garnering over 70 million views in just 24 hours. The film follows Ranbir Kapoor’s Arjun Singh, who undergoes an extensive transformation after his bond with his father, Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor), begins to fracture. His pursuit to seek validation from his father takes him on a bloodthirsty journey as he becomes consumed with a quest for vengeance, while also putting his relationship with his wife to test.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga began his directorial journey with the 2017 film Arjun Reddy. The filmmaker also remade his debut project in Hindi, titled Kabir Singh. Since Animal is a pan-India film, it’s unlikely that it will be remade in the South, but the director has revealed one name that he would have cast if it were to be made in Telugu.

During the pre-release event of Animal in Hyderabad, when Vanga was asked who he would cast in the leading role if the film were to be made in Telugu, he name-dropped Mahesh Babu. “If I had to do #Animal with a Telugu Hero, My Choice would be Mahesh Babu,” he said.

Notably, it was earlier reported that Sandeep Reddy Vanga had offered the lead role in Animal to Mahesh Babu, who declined it, asserting that the dark nature of the leading character does not align with his personal preference. Subsequently, the role was then offered to Ranbir Kapoor, who found filmmaker’s previous films, Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, ‘powerful’ and ‘impactful’.

Ahead of the release of Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has been showering high praise on Ranbir Kapoor, lauding the originality he brings to his acting. During a promotional event earlier, he also went on to compare Kapoor with the likes of Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Kamal Haasan.

Meanwhile, Animal is set to face a box office clash with Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, which sees Vicky Kaushal play the titular role.

