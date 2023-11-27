Kishore Kumar is renowned for his mesmerizing voice and versatile singing style. His career spanned several decades, and he became one of the most celebrated and influential playback singers in the history of Hindi cinema. However, he initially pursued acting in the film industry before finding his true calling as a playback singer.

He gained fame for his soulful renditions and was known for adapting his voice to suit the personality of the actors he sang for on-screen. Some of his most iconic songs include “Roop tera mastana,” “Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai,” and “Mere samne wali khidki mein.”

Apart from this, Kishore Kumar is also known for his pranks & mischievous behavior. Due to this, his wife, Leena Chandavarkar, thought of him playing a prank on her when he was dying of a heart attack. Scroll down to know more.

During a conversation with Rediff in 2002, the late singer’s son Amit Kumar stated, “He seemed to have a sixth sense even of his death… On that day, he refused to allow [Amit’s stepbrother] Sumeet to go swimming and was very anxious that my flight from Canada would land on time. He was suffering from symptoms of a heart attack but joked that if we called a doctor, he would have a heart attack. In fact, he was laughing and talking with Leena when he keeled over. Leena at first thought that he was playing a prank”.

About Kishore Kumar

Apart from his singing career, Kishore Kumar also achieved success as an actor in Hindi cinema, starring in memorable films like “Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi,” “Padosan,” and “Mili.” His versatility extended to other aspects of the entertainment industry, making him a multifaceted and beloved figure.

Kumar‘s legacy endures through his timeless melodies, and his impact on the Indian music scene is unparalleled. His contributions earned him numerous awards, including several Filmfare Awards for Best Playback Singer. Kishore Kumar’s influence transcends generations, and his songs continue to resonate with audiences worldwide.

Though it has been approximately 36 years since the world bid farewell to the legend, his enduring charm is still sorely missed. Fans, in fact, have ensured his immortality through the timeless allure of his songs, which remain a cherished delight for the soul.

