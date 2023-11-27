Just 4 more days, and we’ll witness the biggest opener of Ranbir Kapoor’s career in the form of Animal. The film is doing really great in its pre-release phase, with that extra push being provided by the blockbuster trailer. The advance booking reports are excellent, and the biggie might even challenge Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 at the worldwide box office. Keep reading to know more!

Ranbir & Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s duo is garnering eyeballs

We have seen a glimpse of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s rebel side of filmmaking in the form of Kabir Singh. This time, the audience eagerly awaits how he has presented Ranbir after unleashing Shahid Kapoor’s hidden potential. On top of that, the trailer has done its work and hit the right chords of viewers.

From the first impression, the combination of Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga looks fresh and unique, with an intrigue factor attached to it. The way Ranbir has roared in the promos, the film is already being touted as his career-best performance.

Madness of Animal takes over!

Scheduled to release on 1st December, Animal is witnessing one of the best pre-sales in 2023 and will challenge veterans like Rajinikanth and Salman Khan. Even before the official advance booking commenced, the film had shown signs of madness by selling over 5,000 tickets in Hyderabad within a few hours.

That was just a trailer, as the film is currently in rampage mode. By tonight, the mark of 10 crores gross collection is expected to be crossed in advance booking for opening day in India.

Crossing Brahmastra is a cakewalk & even Tiger 3 is in danger!

At this very moment, with 4 days still remaining for the release, Animal is in a comfortable position to beat the worldwide opening of Brahmastra. For the unversed, the Ayan Mukerji directorial earned 75 crores gross on day 1 and is Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest opener. So, it is confirmed that Ranbir will get the new highest opener of his career.

After Brahmastra, the next big target for Ranbir is Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. For those who don’t know, the Tiger threequel recorded a day 1 of 94 crores gross at the worldwide box office and holds the position of being Bollywood’s 3rd biggest opener after Jawan (129.60 crores) and Pathaan (106 crores).

Going by the pace of Animal, it is highly possible that Tiger 3’s 3rd biggest Bollywood opening might become history.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories. Also, check out verdicts of the films released in 2023 here!

Must Read: Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 15: Has A Fair Sunday, Will Score 285 Crores+ Lifetime Now

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News