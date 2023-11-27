Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 15: Has A Fair Sunday, Will Score 285 Crores+ Lifetime Now

It was a fair Sunday for Tiger 3 as 7 crores more came in. That Friday drop meant that getting into a double-digit score was ruled out completely. It’s disappointing that the last 10 crores+ score came on the Sunday of the World Cup finals, and after that, it all came down to the single digits. Had it been a conventional Friday release, then at least there would have been two more double-digit scores, though one can’t be sure of how the collections would have been impacted on the first Monday and Tuesday, which were the biggest days for the film post-Diwali.

Nonetheless, the film has at least sustained over the weekend gone by, if not grown massively, and that has pushed the overall total to 270 crores. At one point, it had started seeming difficult that the film would cover much distance beyond the 275 crores mark in its lifetime, but now that will happen this week itself, and then some more will be added too. The absence of any sort of competition has meant that audiences have the Salman Khan starrer as the best choice available for the theatre viewing experience.

The Maneesh Sharma-directed film is now also assured of a lifetime of over 285 crores. Yes, Animal is arriving big, and then Sam Bahadur is finding traction as well. However, it isn’t as if Tiger 3 would suddenly come to a close. There would be some residual numbers in the coming weeks as well, which will ensure a bit of a run till Dunki arrives.

As of now, Animal stands at 272.43 crores at the Indian box office.

