The countdown is on, and we’re just 4 days away from the grand release of Animal. The film, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, promises us a never-seen-before Ranbir Kapoor, which could be a game-changer for Bollywood. Despite being an ‘A’ certified film by CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification), the trend for day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office is almost similar to Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. Keep reading to know more!

Ranbir Kapoor’s dominance with non-holiday openers

Time and again, Ranbir has broken the myth that films need holidays or festivals to open better at the box office. Talking about his previous examples, his Sanju and Brahmastra did well on their day 1 despite being non-holiday openers. The same thing is going to happen with his upcoming violent thriller.

Going by the early signs, Animal might cross the 40 crore mark and challenge Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2’s 40.10 crores on its opening day. And who knows day 1 might turn out to be much bigger, as the film is enjoying immense hype.

Day 1 advance booking status of Animal at the Indian box office

The official advance booking for Animal commenced yesterday, and the trend has been crazy. On the BookMyShow app alone, the film has sold almost 95,000 tickets in the last 24 hours. As of 8:30 am today, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer has sold over 2.25 lakh tickets nationwide. This equals a collection of 7.10 crores gross (excluding blocked seats).

Animal is close to Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 in day 1 advance booking

When Tiger 3 had 4 days remaining for the release, it had amassed 8.32 crores gross (excluding blocked seats), including a sale of over 2.90 lakh tickets. As we can see, Animal isn’t far behind, with 7.10 crores gross already raked in. Just remember that the Salman Khan starrer belonged to a popular Tiger franchise and was also a part of YRF’s Spy Universe. It even featured cameos of Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

Dominating regions for Animal

So far, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Telangana states are dominating the pre-sales for Animal. Other states like Karnataka and West Bengal are also joining the party.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

