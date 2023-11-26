Recently, while superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, and others dominated the box office and Salman Khan arrived amidst hype to shatter box office records, a young man silently kept winning hearts at the side. Vikrant Massey, with his 12th Fail, a film that made the right kind of noises at the right time.

The film, which started at the box office with a meager 1.1 crore, was multiplied by 45 times to present a beautiful verdict card, writing a phenomenal success story. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film won over the audiences with its brilliant content.

At present, 12th Fail has collected over 45 crore at the box office and has yielded over 125% profit, earning a well-deserved hit tag. However, looking at Vikrant Massey’s success story, we yet again believe that content is indeed the king and the right film with the right intentions rarely goes wrong at the box office.

While 12th Fail’s box office success is a trend to study, we look back at 5 such films that did not have a superstar backup but performed brilliantly at the Box Office. Some of them even gave birth to superstars!

1. Satya

In 1998, before the world was obsessing over friendship bands and singing Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a boy called Manoj Bajpayee made them dance to the tunes of Sapne Mein Milti Hai. Bhikhu Mhatre was the OG gangster, and Ram Gopal Varma’s film, which also starred Urmila Matondkar, Shefali Shah, and others, collected almost 14.5 crore at the Box Office. The film was made on a budget of 3 crore, earning a profit of over 383% at the box office!

2. Bheja Fry

In 2007, Vinay Pathak and Rajat Kapoor dropped Bheja Fry together. Also starring Sarika Thakur, this comedy-drama is probably one of the best Bollywood offered. Made on a budget of only 60 lakh, the film collected 8 crore in its lifetime! A brilliant 1233% profit!

3. Uri: The Surgical Strike

When Vicky Kaushal‘s Uri, helmed by Aditya Dhar, opened at 8.2 crore, none imagined the rampage it would create. Even during the first weekend, the film collected only 35.73 crore before it turned into a monster, collecting 244.06 crore at the Box Office. Made on a budget of only 25 crore, it yielded 876.24% profit and turned Vicky Kaushal into a box-office superstar!

4. Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Although Ayushmann Khurrana’s first film, Vicky Donor, was a hit, Dum Laga Ke Haisha turned him into a box-office superstar as well. With Ayushmann and Bhumi, both unknown faces, leading a Yash Raj Film, the movie collected 30 crore, making a 100% return at the box office. Helmed by Sharat Katariya, it was made on a budget of 15 crore.

5. Pyaar Ka Punchnama

While the first film by Luv Ranjan’s trio was a success, the second one turned into a monster at the Box Office, collecting 62 crore and registering a profit of 244%. The film was made on a budget of 18 crore and gave another Box Office star – Kartik Aaryan!

The Exception

In 2015, we also saw a brilliant box office performance by SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning. Led by Prabhas, the film was a totally new concept for Hindi audiences, and they did not know who Prabhas was! But the film collected a whopping 120 crore in Hindi. A rare phenomenon that definitely screamed out loud – Content is indeed the king!

This year, amidst monsters like Pathaan, Jawan, Gadar 2, and OMG 2, Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail making the right noises has yet again proved that audiences only want good content, and a film made with the right intent always happens to find the right place in the right hearts!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the list of the most profitable films of 2023 here.

For more box office stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sam Bahadur Vs Animal Box Office: Sholay Vs Jai Santoshi Maa (1975), Dil Vs Ghayal (1990), Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2 (2023) – 10 Times Bollywood Clashes Had 2 Winners; High Hopes With Ranbir Kapoor & Vicky Kaushal’s Battle!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News