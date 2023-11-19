Juhi Chawla was one of the most popular actresses in the 90s. She is known for her versatility, elegance, and impeccable acting skills, which have earned her a special place in the hearts of audiences. While she has worked with many stars, she once rejected working with Manoj Bajpayee.

Bajpayee is a highly acclaimed Indian actor known for his exceptional performances in both mainstream and independent cinema. Back in 2016, the National award-winning actor was the first choice for the role of quizmaster in the Chalk N Duster.

Manoj Bajpayee, who had eagerly arrived on the set for the first day’s shoot, was unexpectedly dismissed, all thanks to Juhi Chawla. Upon discovering that Manoj was cast as the quizmaster, Juhi expressed her dismay and reportedly caused a commotion, insisting on his replacement, as per a report by SpotboyE.

A source told the publication at that time, “Juhi said he looks too poor to be playing the role of a quizmaster. She felt that they should get a sophisticated actor for the part.”

Director Jayant Gilatar attempted to persuade her to reconsider the situation, but the actress stood firm. Faced with no alternative, the director and producer ultimately yielded to her demand. Manoj was swiftly replaced, and the role went to the deemed ‘more sophisticated-looking’ Rishi Kapoor.

Manoj Bajpayee had not commented on the situation at that time. As for Juhi Chawla, it seems she has overlooked her past days working with Manoj when she happily played the female lead opposite him in Swami.

It’s noteworthy that Chalk n Duster delves into the commercialization of the Indian private education system. The 2016 film explores the dynamics of communication between teachers and students, shedding light on the challenges faced by educators and learners in a rapidly evolving educational landscape.

Upon its release, the film garnered mixed reviews from critics. However, it received tax-free status in Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

