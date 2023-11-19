Popular Bollywood director Sanjay Gadhvi, who found fame after directing Dhoom (2004) and Dhoom 2 (2006), has passed away. His daughter has confirmed the reports, but the reason behind his sudden demise is still unknown. Scroll ahead to find out what we know.

Sanjay was only 56 years old and was about to become 57 in three days. His daughter claimed he was perfectly healthy and is not sure what happened to him at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Gina, and two daughters, Sanjina Gadhvi, who confirmed the news, being the elder one.

Talking about his father’s death and what could be the possible reason behind his demise, Sanjina Gadhvi told PTI, “He passed away at 9.30 am this morning at his residence. We are not sure what it is, but it is most likely a heart attack. He wasn’t unwell, he was perfectly healthy.”

As per reports, Sanjay Gadhvi experienced chest pain during his morning walk on the Lokhandwala Backroad. On sweating continuously, he was taken to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. It is suspected that he had a heart attack during his morning walk. According to a report in Times Now, his funeral will be held in the late evening on November 19.

The director, who debuted in Bollywood with the film Tere Liye, went ahead to sit in the director’s chair under the Yash Raj Films banner for a few projects. Sanjay Gadhvi, before directing Dhoom, found success with the film Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai in 2002. After Dhoom 2, he directed Kidnap in 2008 with Sanjay Dutt, Imran Khan, and Minissha Lamba. In 2012, he came into the news for directing Arjun Rampal starrer Ajab Gazabb Love, and in 2020, he made Operation Parindey with Amit Sadh and Rahul Dev.

Well, we hope his family finds the strength to go through this dark phase. May Sanjay Gadhvi’s soul rest in peace.

