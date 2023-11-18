Bollywood, which is known for its glitz and glamour, often sees the sparks of on-screen chemistry translating into real-life relationships. Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai were one such couple whose romance began on-screen and transcended off-screen.

Salman was hopelessly in love with the diva and was all set to tie the knot. However, destiny had other plans as his love turned into possessiveness, untimely leading to a breakup. And we have unearthed an old video where Karan Johar is taking a sly dig at the superstar, and Ranveer Singh’s reaction to it is unmissable.

In the viral video seemingly from the Star Guild Awards, Salman Khan is seen asking Karan Johar a witty question if he ever gets a chance to turn into a woman, then which heroine would he like to become? To which the ace filmmaker promptly answers Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Upon hearing Aishwarya’s name, the audience erupted in laughter. Salman, inquisitive, asked Karan why he aspired to be Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Karan, in a witty retort, cheekily responded, “Wajah pooch rahe hain aap? Aap pooch rahe hai wajah.”

In 2002, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai went their separate ways on tumultuous terms. Aishwarya, having endured Salman‘s struggles with alcoholism and abusive behavior, decided to end the relationship. In a retrospective interview with The Times of India, Aishwarya candidly shared the challenges of her tumultuous relationship with Salman.

Unveiling Salman’s struggle to accept their separation, Aishwarya expressed, “Salman and I broke up last March, but he isn’t able to come to terms with it. After we broke up, he would call me and talk rubbish. He also suspected me of having affairs with my co-stars. I was linked up with everyone, from Abhishek Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan. There were times when Salman got physical with me, luckily without leaving any marks. And I would go to work as if nothing had happened.”

Despite the difficulties in their relationship, both Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai moved on with their respective lives. Aishwarya married actor Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, while Salman continued his career in the film industry.

The Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai saga remains one of Bollywood’s most talked-about love stories, with the public’s fascination enduring even years after their separation. The industry and fans have witnessed the personal and professional growth of both stars, but the memories of their once-cherished romance linger in the annals of Bollywood history.

