Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan are reportedly reuniting for a psychological thriller. The actress shared a new picture on her social media, confirming that she has started working on her next project. Netizens are speculating that it is the same project that was to star Vijay Sethupathi but now stars the Tanu Weds Manu pair.

While Kangana has often hinted and talked about the possibility of another Tanu-Manu film, the two stars coming together has definitely left their fans excited. A pooja ceremony has been done, and the two stars have come together eight years after their successful film Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan, came together as Tanuja Trivedi aka Tanu and Manoj Kumar Sharma aka Manu in 2011 for Tanu Weds Manu. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the film opened at the box office with a collection of 3.5 crore on day 1 and ended up collecting 35 crore, securing a hit status. This excited the filmmaker to bring them together in a sequel titled Tanu Weds Manu Returns, which was a sequel in every sense!

TWMR created havoc at the box office. The film collected 8.85 crore on its opening day but survived a glorious 6-week run. It collected 152 crore at the box office, ending up being the fourth highest grosser of 2015 after Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and Bajirao Mastani. In fact, the film even beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale and Baahubali: The Beginning (Hindi), which collected 148 crore and 120 crore in the same year.

But what if we tell you that this Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan starrer film, even today, stands unbeatable in front of biggies like Pathaan and Jawan, which have collected 500+ crore and 600+ crore at the Box Office, respectively?

Tanu Weds Manu Returns attained an unimaginable profit in the year 2015, which still is way higher than profits earned by Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan, which registered a profit of 117.28%, and Jawan, which registered a profit of 113.47%.

The Aanand L Rai film, which was made on a controlled budget of merely 31 crore, registered a profit of 390%, earning the status of a blockbuster. So, in terms of profit, it still stands at a way better position than Pathaan and Jawan, both of which are only hits.

Now that Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan have reunited for a film again, their fans are surely excited to see them re-create the magic that once happened at the Box Office. The actress even shares a muhurat picture from the sets. Check out her Twitter post here.

Today in Chennai we started filming our new film, a psychological thriller.

Other details coming soon.

For now need all your support and blessings for this very unusual and exciting script 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GERsIYLsR7 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 18, 2023

Co-incidentally, Kangana has been waiting for a hit at the Box Office since Tanu Weds Manu Returns. So, will this on-screen pair rewrite history? Only time will tell! We can only wish her good luck with this new project.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

