It was a better than expected start for Khichdi 2 as 1.10 crores came in. First installment of this franchise had released in 2010 and taken an opening of 0.75 crores. One didn’t expect any better numbers from the second installment as due to the advent of OTT, movies with such kind of genre and set up are primarily looked as small screen affairs. Moreover, the film arrived sans much of promotion or marketing, and the release too was miniscule.

Hence, 1.10 crores which have come in are actually fair enough and now it would all boil down to the kind of jump that comes in today. The reports for the film are decent too and for its target audience in Gujarat, it’s providing some neat family entertainment.

Khichdi had grown over the weekend and scored 3.58 crores before stepping into the weekdays. Khichdi 2 will easily do as much, though the jump would be restricted tomorrow due to the big World Cup finals match.

This one could well turn out to be a nice filler film in the running till the release of Animal and Sam Bahadur on 1st December. Even if it manages a lifetime total of 10 crores (which seems like the case) then it would be a fair deal indeed for all associated with it since it has been made at a shoestring budget and recovery won’t be an issue.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

