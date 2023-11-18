Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Salman Khan Starrer Drops On Friday But Hits The 200 Crore Milestone!

Tiger 3 saw a drop in collections on Friday as 13.25 crores came in. Thursday collections were 18.50 crores, and ideally, the numbers should have increased on Friday, as is the case with successful films when they step into the weekend, and there is no competition around them either. Yesterday, no new major film was released, and Khichdi 2 was the sole arrival. Even 12th Fail has been collecting on the lower side, and nothing from Hollywood came either. Also, with no cricket match, there was no threat from anywhere.

Hence, even if the drop had to come, it needed around 10% range at maximum. However, it’s more than that, and though the film is not a goner since double-digit numbers are still coming in and 201.50 crores have been accumulated, they are less than what everyone associated with it would have expected before the release.

All eyes are now on how big the jump comes in today for Tiger 3. It won’t be a 50-60% rise in numbers since the trend from Wednesday onwards indicates that the euphoria around the film has settled down. Salman Khan’s star power is still pulling in the audience, and the good act of Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi has been appreciated, too. However, as a package deal, there is something left to be desired that impacts audience footfalls. The numbers should go on to hit the 17-18 crores range today, though if it manages 20 crores, then it would be a pleasant surprise.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

