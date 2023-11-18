We’re closer to the auspicious occasion of Thanksgiving, and a big film starring Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby is ready to hit theatres. Yes, we’re talking about Napoleon, which is scheduled to be released in theatres on 22nd November. If not huge, it is aiming to mark a decent start at the worldwide box office. Keep reading to know how much it is expected to rake in during the opening weekend!

Directed by Ridley Scott, the film is a historical drama based on the life of Napoleon Bonaparte, which also sheds light on his relationship with Empress Joséphine (played by Vanessa Kirby). It is scheduled to arrive a day before Thanksgiving, i.e., on Wednesday. So, the film will get an extended weekend of 5 days at ticket windows.

As per the report in Deadline, Napoleon is aiming to take a start of $22 million at the North American box office during the opening weekend of 5 days. In the overseas market, the film is expected to rake in $24 million during the same period, taking the 5-day projection at the worldwide box office at $46 million.

Remember, Napoleon has a serious theme and a limited audience base, so such a start is decent. Reportedly, the film is trending well with men above 35, followed by males between 17 and 34 years and women above 35. As we can see, the target audience segment is limited. Apart from that, the film will be facing competition from Disney’s Wish (releasing on 22nd November) and holdover releases like Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (released on 17th November).

At the North American box office, Napoleon has its previews scheduled on Tuesday at 2,700 locations. On Wednesday, the count will go up to 3,300, including IMAX and other formats.

If compared with Apple’s previous theatrical release, Killers Of The Flower Moon, Napoleon is aiming to have an edge of $2 million during the opening weekend. However, the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer had a normal weekend of 3 days. It had raked in $44 million during the first 3 days at the worldwide box office. As of now, the Martin Scorsese directorial has earned $138.8 million globally, including $61.6 million from North America.

In the long run, the Joaquin Phoenix might take over Killers Of The Flower Moon.

