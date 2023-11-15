Brie Larson is a name that is not unfamiliar to cinemagoers, mainly thanks to her role as Captain Marvel in the MCU. She gave Marvel one of the highest-grossing films with her solo MCU outing, and with The Marvels release last week, let’s rewind and take a look at the actress’ top five highest-grossing films, which contributed to her estimated $25 Million net worth.

The actress started her career as a child actor with Madison. She did a lot of supporting roles in several films, along with doing independent movies. One of her most applauded roles is in Room, based on the novel of the same name. In it, she plays a young woman who was kept as a captive for seven years and gave birth to her son in captivity only.

The film received an 8.1 rating on IMDB and is considered one of the best works of The Marvels star Brie Larson. The film earned Larson an Academy Award for Best Performance in a Leading Role [Female]. She has appeared in a few blockbuster franchises like Fast X and Avengers: Endgame. Keep scrolling for more!

Brie Larson returned as Captain Marvel in The Marvels, but unfortunately, it has been a disappointing affair at the box office, with it earning only $47 million at the opening weekend in the domestic market. The film is said to be a flop and is of major concern for the MCU. But as for Larson’s career, one film does not signify that; her other films have done well at the theatres and brought in ample cash.

Let’s look at her top five highest box office-earning movies.

5. 21 Jump Street

It was released in 2012 and made $201,585,328 worldwide.

4. Kong – Skull Island

This Brie Larson starrer also features Tom Hiddleston and Samuel L Jackson. The movie earned a whopping $568,652,812 across the globe.

3. Fast X

It is the tenth installment in the Fast & Furious Franchise led by Vin Diesel. Larson was seen in a supporting role, and the film brought in $704,709,660.

2. Captain Marvel

Her debut MCU film is also her solo feature in the superhero universe. It was not only one of the highest-grossing films in her career but one of the highest-grossing films with a female lead. Brie Larson’s first Marvel movie did wonders at the box office and earned a massive $1,131,416,446.

1. Avengers: Endgame

This 2019 MCU film is still considered one of the best in the Marvel franchise. The way it assembled all the MCU heroes and orchestrated the final fight against Thanos was commendable. Brie Larson’s powerful Captain Marvel was definitely an integral part of the film, and she did her part well. The film shattered box offices and brought in $2,799,439,100.

Brie Larson indeed has a great box office run, and we hope it remains the same despite the bump brought in by The Marvels’ horrible performance.

The latest MCU film led by Brie Larson came out on November 10th and is still running in the theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Credit- Box Office Mojo

