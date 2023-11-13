Brie Larson is back as Captain Marvel in The Marvels, the second installment of her 2019 solo franchise. However, box office numbers have been depressing as the film has earned the lowest opening in the domestic market, leaving behind 2008’s The Incredible Hulk with an $8.4 million margin. The MCU has given us over thirty films, some of which might not have been that successful in their opening collections. From Chris Hemsworth’s 2011 Thor to Chris Evans’ Captain America: The First Avenger, we have brought you five Marvel movies with disappointing opening week numbers.

The Brie Larson-led film has been getting mixed reactions from the audience since its release this Friday. The film has received a rating of about 62% from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes, while the audiences have been kinder as the audience score is at 84% while writing this article. It is no news that Marvel has been struggling after 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, but the list we have curated has a few films from before Endgame came out.

As per Box Office Mojo, the Marvels earned only $47 Million on the opening weekend in the domestic market, making it the lowest in the MCU. Which other films are on this list? Can you guess? Keep scrolling to check the complete list.

5. Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

The first Marvel film on this list came out in 2011, and it was Chris Evans’ first solo film in the Captain America franchise. The film was about the origin of Steve Rogers, and it gave the audience their beloved Cap. It brought in just $65.05 million in its opening week.

4. Thor (2011)

The first Thor film marked Chris Hemsworth’s debut as the God of Thunder and Tom Hiddleston’s as Loki, aka God of Mischief. The film featured Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins as Odin and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. The film opened with a disappointing $65.7 million only.

3. Ant-Man

Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man might be credited for giving the Avengers the idea of time travel, but he wouldn’t get any credit regarding business at the box office. This first film in Paul’s solo franchise in the MCU opened to just $57.2 million.

2. The Incredible Hulk (2008)

The film starring Edward Norton as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, and Liv Tyler as Betty Ross was the MCU flick with the lowest box office opening until now, but The Marvels has taken away that record. After this film, there have been no solo Hulk movies in the MCU, and neither did Edward return to play the raging green big guy. This Norton-led MCU film made only $55.4 million in North America.

In 2012, we saw Mark Ruffalo reprise the role, and since then, he has been seen as Bruce Banner in the MCU.

1. The Marvels

Leading us to The Marvels by Nia DaCosta, starring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, and Samuel L Jackson, the sequel to the 2019 film Captain Marvel. It has officially dethroned The Incredible Hulk from the list of lowest box office openings for any MCU movie. As mentioned above, it has only managed to earn $47 million in the domestic market.

The first film did way better at the box office, bringing in over $153.4 million in its opening week.

The Marvels was released in the theatres on 10th November and runs worldwide.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Box Office Collection: With $240.91 Million Earnings, Will Tay Play Her Masterstroke & Beat Michael Jackson’s This Is It To Achieve Highest-Grossing Concert Film Of All Time?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News